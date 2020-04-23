Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

