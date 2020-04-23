EOS Hits One Day Volume of $3.48 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. EOS has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $3.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00035871 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Coinone. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.



EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,749,095 coins and its circulating supply is 922,049,083 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, Hotbit, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, LBank, BCEX, OEX, DOBI trade, CoinExchange, Ovis, Huobi, YoBit, Cryptomate, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, COSS, OKEx, IDCM, Neraex, C2CX, HitBTC, Upbit, Tidex, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Exmo, BigONE, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Kuna, Bilaxy, Bithumb, Binance, Koinex, Coinbe, Cryptopia, EXX, Liqui, Bibox, Kraken, Fatbtc, CPDAX, Coindeal, Tidebit, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Exrates, QBTC, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, ABCC, Coinone, Bitfinex, BitMart, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Rfinex, BitFlip, CoinEx, GOPAX, IDAX, Vebitcoin, WazirX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

