Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

EQX stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 2,444,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.43. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

