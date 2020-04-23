Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Design Systems Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,399. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $60,592,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.