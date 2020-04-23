Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,613. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

