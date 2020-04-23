Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telekom Austria AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telekom Austria in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Hammerschmidt now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKAGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY remained flat at $$13.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.