Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Asanko Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:AKG opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of $341.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.