Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

