Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,298. The company has a market cap of $506.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.17%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

