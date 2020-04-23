Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.31.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$40.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

