Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 23rd (AMCR, AQN, HLDCY, HYSNY, JMHLY, PNGAY, PROF, PSNL, PSTI, QTWO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 23rd:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

