Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

