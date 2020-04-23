Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

ERRPF traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

