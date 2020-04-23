ESBC (ESBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,511.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, ESBC has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $539,469.90 and $20,511.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00341018 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00420723 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014747 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007012 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 23,143,478 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,463 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.