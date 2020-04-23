Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Up 43.2% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $220,492.75 and approximately $16,101.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00419432 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001013 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004383 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,529,043 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.