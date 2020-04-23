Ethereum Classic Price Tops $5.63 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00074748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Poloniex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $655.41 million and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.02510732 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Koineks, Cryptomate, Upbit, Binance, Coinut, Ovis, HitBTC, Exrates, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinnest, Kucoin, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, LBank, Bittrex, BCEX, ZB.COM, C-CEX, Kraken, CoinBene, Bibox, RightBTC, YoBit, OKEx, HBUS, C2CX, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, BigONE, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Bitbns, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, Gatehub, Poloniex, BitForex, Exmo, ChaoEX, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, CoinEx, Bitsane, Huobi, Crex24, Coinhub, Liquid, OKCoin International and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.