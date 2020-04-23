Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $508,182.05 and approximately $10,285.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

