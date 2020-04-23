Eversource Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the typical volume of 403 call options.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. 1,434,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

