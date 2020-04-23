ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 0.4% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $241,434.63 and $151.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

