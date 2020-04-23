Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 11,479 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE GD opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

