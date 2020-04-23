Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

