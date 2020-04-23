Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

