Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $881,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $191.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.