Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

