Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

