Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

