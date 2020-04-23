Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

RY stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

