Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.