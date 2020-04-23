Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0274

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Expanse has a total market cap of $515,008.10 and $2,767.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.



Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “



Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

