Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

EXPE opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.