Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Share Price

News stories about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a news sentiment score of -4.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

COKE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.13. 27,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $260.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

