Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Share Price

News stories about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CCLAY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

