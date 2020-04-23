Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,368 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $151,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,323,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

