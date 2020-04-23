F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.87.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $123.21 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

