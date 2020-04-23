FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Makes New Investment in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000. Infosys makes up approximately 65.6% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

