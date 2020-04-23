Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Tops $29,673.61

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $29,673.61 and $48.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

