Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.04 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FHI opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

