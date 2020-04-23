Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

