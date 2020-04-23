Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinall, KuCoin and IDEX. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.90 or 0.04426098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013269 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,486,045 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, WazirX, Hotbit, Dcoin, KuCoin, IDEX, MXC, Bittrex, Korbit, BitMax, HitBTC, Coinall, BiKi, Binance, Bitbns and BitAsset. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

