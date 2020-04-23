Fetch (FET) Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.04465506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00065240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037124 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

