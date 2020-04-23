Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 666,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.