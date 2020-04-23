Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 15,754,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

