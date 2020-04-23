Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

BP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 14,566,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

