Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 39,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. 1,954,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,660. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.