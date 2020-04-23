Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 16,574 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

