Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 33,042 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

