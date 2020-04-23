Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 33,550 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,172,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 421,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,292. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

