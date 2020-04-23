Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 50,186 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,186 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.20% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.