Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 2,137,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.