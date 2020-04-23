Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,705. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

